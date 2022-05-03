Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian with the dress of Marilyn Monroe queen of the red carpet

New York, May 3, 2022 – The Met Gala is back with all its splendor and glamor. The 2022 theme of the party that inaugurates the Costume Institute’s seasonal exhibition was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie”. An anachronism, expressed in a thousand ways by the stylists and celebrities invited to parade and celebrate the exhibition dedicated to 200 years of stars and stripes creativity. It was to steal the show Kim Kardashian in the golden Marilyn Monroe dress for JFK’s birthday party in 1962. The influencer and TV personality, who had to lose 7 kilos to get into the iconic dress, also showed off new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Also on the red carpet ChIara Ferragni with Fedezinvited by Donatella Versace, Jared Leto and the designer Alessandro Michele of Gucci in the “twins” version, Hillary Clinton with a dress by Joseph Altuzarra that bore the names of dozens of pioneers of gender equality embroidered on the hems, the inevitable Anne Wintour (in Chanel) director of Vogue and the other “hostess” of the evening Blake Lively (in Versace) with husband Ryan Reynolds. And then again the newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, Gigi Hadid, Glenn Close, Cardi B., Maluma, Vanessa Hudgens, just to name a few. But, as mentioned, the queen of the star catwalk was the Kardashian. “Sheer dresses are everywhere today but it wasn’t like that then – she said about the famous’ Happy Birthday, Mr. President ‘-. In a sense this is the first naked dress. That’s why it still shocks “.