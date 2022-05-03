Met Gala 2022, highlight the golden age

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York reopened its doors to bring together prominent figures from the show business and modeling at the Met Gala 2022, which on this occasion had Gilded Glamor as its dress code, that is, the golden age of the United States, with which he celebrates the new exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and which pays homage to the evolution of fashion.

The actress Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, the Mexican Eiza González, the singer Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello were among the figures that attracted the most attention since their arrival on the red carpet. On the other hand, Emma Stone was criticized for not respecting her dress code.

The couple formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour, were the hosts of this edition, which takes place six months after the previous one, due to the fact that it was postponed for the pandemic.

Actress Blake Lively wore a dress with crystals from Atelier Versace with which she transformed on the red carpet.

Her dress changed color as she turned around. It was an ode to the Statue of Liberty (hence the two colors, rose gold and green, from when she got rusty). Her partner, actor Ryan Reynolds, wore a Ralph Lauren suit.

For the gala, the actress and singer Lady Gaga chose an Alexander McQueen dress.

For her part, the model Kim Kardashian decided to wear a gold dress, designed by Bob Mackie, which is the one used by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, when she sang Happy Birthday Mr. President.

The Mexican Eiza González dazzled with a white two-piece outfit, which

As part of the Latin figures, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, in a black tuxedo, and Bad Bunny also appeared in a peculiar Burberry outfit.

In favor of ecology, Camila Cabello chose a Prabal Gurung design made with sustainable materials for this event, which is considered one of the most important in the world of fashion.

