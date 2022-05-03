Met Gala 2022, all the looks of the stars on the red carpet

Theme: “Gilded Glamor”or the golden age of American history, between 1870 and the beginning of the 20th century (you know the heroines of Edith Wharton’s novels, such as Ellen Olenska de The age of innocence? Here, that story there). Green light therefore a pomp and decorations, with ruffles and lace with a flavor of other times, with gold and precious details.

Development: the red carpet of the Met Galawhich marks the vernissage of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of New York (opening to the public on May 7) entitled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Rating: good, but not very good. In the sense that not all the guests of the much sought-after party evening, the most glamorous of the East Coast of the year, understood (perhaps) and respected (for sure) the theme of dress code proposed. If an applause, in this sense, goes for example to one of the hosts of the evening, Blake Livelysumptuous as never before in Atelier Versace, the same cannot be said for many of the guests, who although chic and sensual, they wanted to play the game with their very own rules.

In the group of “respectful”of those who have been busy for hit the target adherence to the theme of the evening, here then Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton (and thank you, she and her colleagues were already well weaned on the Gilded Era issue) e Billie Eilish (almost a stage costume his Gucci), Ariana De Bose (a Moschino is always a good idea, in cases like this) and Sarah Jessica Parker in her Christopher John Rogers (one who knows how to do it, and when there is a need to prove it never backs down), Kaia Gerber (beautiful, beautiful in McQueen) and even Cara Delevingnepromoted despite (or perhaps thanks to) her very personal interpretation: off the jacket, here she is with bare breasts painted and decorated with gold.

Cara Delevingne (Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty Images) Taylor Hill

Among the “anarchists”instead, we would put in the first place all those – and there are many – who have chosen the reassuring black or flawless White: chic, elegant, classics of course, but maybe not sufficiently wow! to reflect the proposed theme. From Julianne Moore in Tom Ford (divine, for heaven’s sake, but subdued) a Kerry Washington (sexy, but not enough), da Amy Schumer (boh) a Venus Williams (which evidently just did not feel like it), as well as Kendal Jenner (his, signed Prada, however, is the longest train of the evening: credit for merit!).

Separate chapter, the goth punk rock battalion in black leather: we will certainly not grasp, but the sense of the outfits of Pretty Hadid, Nicki Minaj And Irina Shaikin a singular harmony of style (there must be a secret subversive plan underneath) it completely eludes us.

Irina Shayk (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Dimitrios Kambouris

Finally, there are three special mentions. The first for Chiara Ferragni and Fedez making their debut on this red carpet. Nice to see them smiling and just celebrating with them. The second for the always brilliant Alexander Michelecreative director of Gucci, who chooses to split up and form a new pair of different twins with his alter ego Jared Leto.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Dimitrios Kambouris

the third, finally, for that genius of Kim Kardashianwhich recalls the more than iconic dress designed by Jean Louis and worn by Marilyn Monroe for his legendary Happy Birthday sung to President Kennedy. This is knowing and wanting to have fun, this is true sense for the show! (But what did he want to tell us ?!).

