Met Gala 2022: 5 fashion lessons left by the famous | PHOTOS

On the afternoon of this Monday, May 2, the famous The most important of the moment gathered at the Modern Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, to show off like never before with the most luxurious outfits to show them off with the best style during the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 and although some looks gave a lot to talk about, they also gave a subtle nod to all the fashion trends and styling that will reign in the coming months.

Well, beyond who wore the most expensive and emblematic dress, or who was the best or worst dressed, the famous They made it clear that they are the queens of styling and that everything they wore last night will be in trend at least until winter. That is why we compiled the best ideas with which you can make a radical change of lookor, adopt a new hairstyle and even dare to wear lace garments and with visible lingerie.

In addition to the dress code of the Met Gala 2022which was the Gilded glamour, with which designs covered in golden colors and full of luxury were seen, some of the socialites like Kim Kardashian, models like the Hadid sisters and actresses like Lily James, showed that not only gold is in fashion and that to look perfect they have all the secrets.

platinum blondes

One of the women who stole the night was Kim Kardashian, who not only wore Marilyn Monroe’s historic 1962 dress when she sang happy birthday to then President John F. Kennedy, but also made an impact when she arrived with a radical change of look. with which he said goodbye to his long black hair that he had not touched for a long time. Now, the socialite and businesswoman made it clear that today is to wear the hair in a tone platinum blonde

Although blondes were not the favorites at the beginning of the year, celebrities such as Eiza González, Anne Hathaway and Gigi Hadid surprised last March by dyeing their hair with this light-filled tone and during the met gala it was reconfirmed thathe platinum blonde is perfect to wear next summer, in addition to the autumn-winter 2022 season.

With an updo, this is how Kim Kardashian hit. (Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian)

Wet look hairstyle for XXL hair

Celebrities like Joan Smalls, Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber and Blake Lively arrived at the long-awaited event to confirm that short hair will no longer be in trend in the coming weeks, as their looks stood out for wearing XXL manes either with hairstyles or with flat hair and a few waves for a casual look.

Of course, it was not the only change in hair style, as the famous “wet hair”, Also known as wet-look hairstyles, they were present on the red carpet with characters like Lily James, who wore a luxurious Versace dress with her hair slicked back and achieved this image of just out of the shower.

It should be noted that for several weeks other famousincluding the Mexican Belinda, have joined this summer trend of “wearing” wet hair and if you want to show it off, here you will find the step by step to achieve it.

The actress wasted style with this hairstyle. (Photo: Instagram @lilyjamesangel)

bleached eyebrows

One of the looks that caused the most controversy was that of kendall jenner, who was one of the famous most anticipated by the public, but that unleashed a wave of memes on social networks, because although she looked like never before in a Prada maxi dress, her face gave a lot to talk about, as the model joined the trend that Versace started during the Fashion Week at wear bleached eyebrows

Although this look had already been used by the Hadid sisters, now the member of the Kardashian clan has arrived to show that this style that at the same time gives a “invisible” effect on the eyebrows it should be worn this season to be in trend; However, with this fashion lesson, many said they were unwilling to continue.

This is how the radical change of look of Kendall Jenner was lived. (Photo: Instagram @kendallsdash)

Looks with leather corsets

And when it comes to clothing trends, Gigi and Bella Hadid gave two important fashion lessons and it is that for the autumn-winter season, you cannot miss the corsets and leather, dog to wear them properly, you must first take into account two very important factors: leather and transparencies.

On the one hand, Bella Hadid wore a look designed by Ricardo Tisci for Burberry in which she not only wore lace, but also a black leather corset with which she showed off a mini waist; For her part, Gigi looked like never before with a very rock look with which she stole all eyes and to complement a leather jumpsuit, she added a Versace corset.

Bella Hadid confirmed that leather corsets are in fashion. (Photo: Instagram @bhrdid)

For her part, Gigi Hadid made an impact with a ‘total leather’ look. (Photo: Instagram @iam.alberrrt)

Dresses with transparencies

The great hostess of the met gala also set fashion with a Moschino model and showed that dresses with transparencies and lace that reveal the lingerie They are the great sensation of the moment, a bet that celebrities like Rihanna had already worn a few weeks ago for Fashion Week.

This is how the actress looked at the Met Gala. (Photo: Instagram @venezziomagazine)

