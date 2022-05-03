Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoy a romantic trip through Italy

Megan fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly continue to celebrate their recent engagement by traveling together to Lake Como in Italy.

Through his Instagram account, The beautiful actress shared a series of photos of her romantic getaway. On this occasion, the couple opted for more casual outfits. She wore a crop top that exposed her abs, beige pants, white shoes, a blue coat that matched her hat.

Meanwhile, the rapper wore a striped turtleneck sweater, white pants with black prints, boots and a beige coat.

So far, the publication has more than 2 million reactions and thousands of positive comments in which the couple’s followers enjoy the connection between them.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged in romantic proposal

It was on January 11 when Machin Gun Kelly surprised his pretty girlfriend Megan Fox at the Botanical Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach, in Puerto Rico, with a spectacular marriage proposal.

According to the actress, their commitment is so real that to make it more special They decided to “drink” each other’s blood and thus seal their oath of love.

In the last few hours, “chilling” details of Megan Fox’s ring, valued at $340,000, were revealed, since the musician allegedly had it designed with thorns so that his fiancee could not take it off.

“The bands are really thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…” Kelly told ENews.