May 5, 2022: Food and Drink Deals and Discounts You Can’t Miss

On the occasion of May 5, several restaurants offer discounts and offers to their customers.

May 5 is a special day for Mexicans; commemorates the victory that the Mexican army had over the French, in 1862. Although the date is important, celebrations are not usually held in Mexico. Conversely, In the United States, people celebrate accompanied by Mexican food, margaritas and typical music.

Regarding the date, a wide variety of restaurants and brands will offer discounts and offers throughout this day. We present them below:

Acapulco

The Southern California food chain will offer its clientele $3 tacos with chicken, steak, carnitas and al pastor, in addition to its beer, cocktail and margarita specials.

Chevy’s

The typical Mexican food restaurant was not far behind either. If you are looking for an excuse to eat tacos, this promotion is for you: 3 pieces for $6 dollars, that is, each taco for $2 dollars.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

On the occasion of May 5, the restaurant will offer $5 Mexican draft beer and $8.95 margaritas in the colors of the Mexican flag. If you order an El Jefe margarita you can take a Cuervo Shaker home.

chilis

The restaurant chain made $5 drink specials available to its clientele, ranging from classic Cuervo Blue beers to imported draft selections.

Casamigos

The tequila company, co-founded by actor George Clooney, is offering a cocktail-making package, including a bottle of the brand’s tequila, orange liqueur, a jigger, cups and a recipe book for $110.

The bull

The Mexican restaurant will have chicken, steak and carnitas tacos for $3 each on its menus throughout May 5.

7 Eleven

The chain store offers its members three mini spicy breakfast empanadas and any size coffee for $4. The offer will be available until May 24.

Moe’s

Moe Rewards members will receive five times more points with any purchase made in the mobile app or on Moes.com during May 5. If you are not yet a Moe Rewards member you can do so before or on the same day.

Now there are no excuses for not celebrating May 5 at your favorite restaurant or bar.

