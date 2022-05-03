Martha Debayle criticized for selling makeup more expensive than Kylie Jenner’s

Martha Debayle is considered one of the most successful women, because in addition to being one of the most outstanding communicators, she is a great businesswoman, and has recently launched her new line of cosmetics that includes products for both men’s and women’s skin, and the makeup.

The products are made by experts in makeup and technology, which stand out for being ‘cruelty free’, that is to say, that in its elaboration process there is no animal experiment. In addition, the same famous has explained that they are water and mineral oil proof.

The brand was announced on April 18 through its Instagram account.through a video, where the famous made her makeup line known.

However, once again, Martha is finding herself embroiled in a controversy over these products, since iInternet users have criticized the journalist for the prices of her line called ‘Martha Debayle Beauty Tech’.

Martha Debayle’s makeup is more expensive than Kylie Jenner’s

Users of social networks consider that the prices of Debayle products are excessive, since They range between 400 and 900 pesos, which some consider as an “abuse”.

And it is that a pencil eyeliner is priced at 525 pesos, a price similar to high-end brands like Dior. The beauty product offered by Debayle is much more expensive than that of the billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner, ‘Kylie Cosmetics’, which is 380 pesos.

“Your makeup products look very tasteful, but honestly my elbow does hurt”, “Yes, it is very expensive”, “I better continue with the catalog”, you can read between the comments.

Until now, Martha Debayle has not commented on the criticismhowever, has argued that the products are vegan so their high price could be something ‘normal’.