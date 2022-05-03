Long gloves for the best evening looks of the Met Gala 2022

Long gloves are the protagonists at the Met Gala 2022

Between corsets that squeeze at the waist, pearl necklaces and fluffy skirts, long gloves on the red carpet of the Met Gala bring together the different interpretations of the dress code Gilded Glamor. This is the accessory inherited from the 19th century and has come down to us thanks to the cinematic images of Marilyn Monroe in Men prefer blondes by Howard Hawks (1953) and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Blake Edwards (1961), transforming the iconic “opera gloves” into an object of female and male desire (the mischievous desire is precisely to remove the satin that reaches the middle of the arm).

Not just satin and lace

The most precious fabric was not lacking on the red carpet of the Met Gala, but we did not only see satin and lace: tulle played with the see-through effect, while the stylists re-proposed the trend by experimenting with vinyl and leather, thus giving the look a decidedly more fetish touch. The most interesting interpretation is that of the chain gloves, where the taste of experimentation has come to life on the body of Cardi B.

For those who do not give up on more classy outfits, the coordinated is a winner: think of Blake Lively and Joan Smalls, both have created a continuity of color between the accessory and the dress. The contrast was especially successful in its most precious formula: gold bracelets and cocktail rings like a true diva appeared on the long evening gloves, as you can see with Amber Valletta and Nicola Coughlan.

A sign of timeless elegance

Nostalgic pathos is guaranteed if you wear long gloves, but this was the perfect opportunity: we can say a suitable choice, not only for the theme that refers to the costume of the late ‘800, which provided for label the use of this accessory, but also to participate in the night of the Met Gala. So we got a taste of Hollywood glamor on this long red carpet night. But the eternal return, you know, is the law of fashion and so the stars of the moment completed theirs evening look with that small bon ton detail: long gloves to cover the arms, becoming a sign of an elegance that still wants to manifest itself. And the Met Gala, it was just the last chance.