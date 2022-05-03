Lionel Messi, shirt of the goal number 500 sold at an impressive price

In the 17 seasons lived in Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi’s records are many and another one emerges even months after his departure from the Catalan club in favor of Paris Saint-Germain. One of those firsts in his glorious career in Barça is the one that went down in football history on 23 April 2017, in the match against historical rivals Real Madrid that ended 3-2 for Messi and his teammates: the goal number 500. And the shirt that she wore that day was auctioned off for an impressive amount.

The third goal, that of Barcelona’s victory, was scored by Lionel Messi in recovery after having scored another earlier. Double joy, in short, which he immediately shared with the fans by running towards them, taking off his shirt and showing it to the stands. Which, of course, were boiling with satisfaction. But that is an image that has remained in the memory of all football fans.

All factors that have made that Lionel Messi shirt of Barcelona a cult object for the Orthodox of the ball, ending up at the auction, opened by the Goldin house on April 13th. Identification number F7W572947 2016, all authenticity tests obviously outdated. Since that day, 19 offers have flowed, starting from 100 thousand dollars to reach the figure of 375 thousand on May 1.

The next day, however, news arrived, via Instagram, directly from the new owner of the shirt, informing that “the shirt with which Messi decided the Clásico has arrived in my collection, scoring his 500th goal”. The final price? According to Goldin, the current owner of Messi’s azulgrana shirt has paid out 450 thousand dollars, just over 425 thousand euros.

