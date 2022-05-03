Leaked a new Marvel character from Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

MADRID, May 3. (CultureLeisure) –

The countdown has begun for premiere of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and a few days after its launch surprises continue to come to light. Now a surprising cameo has been leaked which seems to confirm some rumors that have been circulating for months.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

According to Forbes, a short clip has begun to circulate on the Internet that show wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) facing the members of the illuminati. are the Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) black-bolt and a variant of Captain America. But the surprise has come to discover that John Krasinksi appears as Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four.

These alleged images of the film directed by Raimi seem to confirm the rumors that Krasinksi would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It remains to be seen whether, as the speculations pointed out, his wife Emily Blunt She will also participate in the film assuming the role of Sue Storm.

Despite some initial doubts, Forbes points out that the video is apparently real, since numerous versions of the original clip have been removed from social media by Disney. The leak also appears to have revealed that Anson Mount will be Black Bolt again after having given life to the character in Inhumans, but his signing has not been confirmed.

The tape will have to answer some questions such as if it is the same version of Reed Richards that will appear on the MCU tape of the Fantastic Four or who is captain america which can be seen in the video.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It has in its cast Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole and Tony McCarthy, among others. The movie hits theaters this Friday, May 6.