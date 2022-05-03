Laura Wasser: She is the lawyer who defended Johnny Depp in his divorce – People – Culture

Divorces in the world of fame seem to be more and more common, as it is now more common to hear from artists who no longer want to continue their marriage and need a lawyer to dissolve their ‘happily ever after’.

But when there are millions of dollars, properties and children involved, the separations become increasingly complicated. It is in this field that the lawyer moves Laura Wasser, better known as ‘the queen of divorce’ for his excellent ability to get good economic deals for his clients.

Wasser has been in charge of creating agreements between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth, Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas and even Johnny Depp himself and Amber Heard.

Recently, this lawyer from Los Angeles, United States, testified on the stand in favor of her former client and former star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in the context of the trial against Heard.

(Also read: This is what Santiago, the son of Tino Asprilla, is dedicated to today).

The lawyer testified at the trial against Heard. Photo: JONATHAN ERNST / AFP

According to Wasser, at the time she represented Depp, there were several problems with the defense of his ex-wifesince neither she nor her lawyer reported that they had managed to get a restraining order against the actor.

Who is the famous lawyer?

Born in the state of California, in the framework of a family dedicated to the law, Laura Wasser seemed destined for her profession. He had to live through his parents’ divorce when he was only 16 years old. and then drive his own when he was 25, he recounts in his book ‘It doesn’t have to be that way: How to divorce without destroying your family or bankrupting yourself‘ (It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way: How to Get a Divorce Without Destroying the Family or Going Broke).

Although in her marriage she conceived one of her children, Wasser does not believe in love for life, which is why she has not remarried since handling her divorce.

(Also read: Margarita Rosa de Francisco showed her support for Egan Bernal).

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

After earning her law degree from Loyola and a BA in Rhetoric from the University of California, she became a partner in her father’s law firm, Dennis Wasser, called Wasser Cooperman & Mandles, where she practices to this day.

In addition, she is the founder of the service ‘It´s over easy‘ (It’s over easily), an online platform that helps couples get a divorce without having to hire a lawyer or go to court. With different plans, those interested can download the formats, consult with a family expert and sign the papers that will distribute the assets.

(Also read: Mara Cifuentes answered a question about her privacy: “I am a mermaid”).

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

With a great presence on networks and more than 20,000 followers on her Instagram account, Laura Wasser is one of the lawyers who has made the most statements to the media.

It is said that his recognition is such that before entering his office it is necessary have at least 1,000 dollars, about 4 million pesos, to start any process, since he charges $950 an hour.

Trends WEATHER

More news

Maluma: they have been the couples of the singer paisa

Vampires alert risks to Megan Fox and MGK of their ritual of drinking blood

The iPhone with gold and diamonds that Yeferson Cossio bought for $100,000

Luisa Fernanda W showed off her meeting with Madonna in Medellín

Amber Heard: Won’t he be in Aquaman 2?