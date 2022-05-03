Last match in Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo approaches the camera and sends a message

Cristiano Ronaldo sends a cryptic message about his future after the last match at Manchester United.

There is great curiosity about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo? Will he stay in Manchester or will his career experience a new stage? The Portuguese champion scored his 24th goal of the seasonthe 18th in the Premier Leagueand put his signature on this year’s last convincing home win of the Red Devils on the Brentford.

In the last two games United will take the field at Brighton and Crystal Palace, so last night after the final whistle there was a greeting to their fans after a rather difficult year for both technical and corporate reasons.

During the farewell round to the fans who flocked to Old Trafford for the last internal performance, Ronaldo turned to a camera that followed him for almost all of his journey and according to the British media he alleged: “I have not finished”. Any way to say it will stay? Some have interpreted it like this, others argue that there is no room in the new Manchester United for CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes it clear who is in charge of De Gea: the outburst on the pitch is blatant

Rumors about his future are chasing each other but Ronaldo has yet another season of contract with Manchester United: many have wondered if the 37-year-old is in the plans of the new manager Erik Ten Hag and they attributed that sentence to market rumors but a little while ago on Instagram the Portuguese replied to one of his fan clubs saying that the sentence was not that.

In England a little mystery has arisen about this situation and certainly much more will be talked about in the coming days.

Regarding the future prospects of CR7 at Old Trafford he replied Ralf Rangnick, who is already planning next season with the Dutch coach: “As we played tonight too, why shouldn’t he join and help the team? But this is a question you need to ask Erik and Cristiano. Erik’s goal is to win the Dutch championship, our focus was on our games. What I believe is that the club should buy two real forwards. And Cristiano is not a central striker and does not want to play in that position. This club needs two forwards, even if the most important thing is not the position but the quality of who is brought “.

Many things have been said about him this season, both in Italy and in Great Britain, but the five-time Ballon d’Or has once again shown his worth. The future will be seen.