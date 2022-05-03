‘La Roca’, Dwayne Johnson, expands his ‘Teremana’ tequila in Jalisco

Dwayne Johnsonbetter known as “The rock”confirmed on his social networks that he is going for his second distillery in Jalisco.

And it is that the Hollywood star is one of the most faithful celebrities to the agave elixir, for this reason, in 2020 he ventured to create his own brand of tequila called “Teremana” located in the Jalisco Heights.

Related news

Where he reported that the second distillery will also be located, specifically in the municipality of Jesus Maria.

“Expanding and opening new paths for our second “Teremana” distillery in Jesús María, Jalisco, Mexico”

It was what “La Roca” wrote for all his followers in Instagramwhere he also posted several photographs.

The businessman added: “I did not build this company to make a quick buck and capitalize on the popularity of tequila, no, I built Teremana to turn it into a legacy brand that has a positive impact on generations of our families and proudly serves generations of our consumers. Working, opening land and building”.

According to the actor, the name of the brand originates from the Polynesian philosophy, from which it has heritage, and means “spirit of the earth”.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

ASC