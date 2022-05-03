Kylie Jenner’s wedding dress at the Met Gala is a (heartwarming) homage to Virgil Abloh

Kylie Jenner and the Off-White wedding dress

On the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022, Kylie Jenner surprised with an unprecedented white wedding look designed by the late founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh – next to her, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was present, including her sister Kim with the historic nude dress worn by Marilyn Monroe at Madison Square Garden in New York, on the occasion of President John Kennedy’s birthday.

The dress consisted of a puffy layered tulle skirt with a profusion of ruffles and a simple mesh t-shirt with the “Off” logo. Instead of the traditional bridal veil, a baseball cap (worn backwards), with a mini veil decorated with floral appliqués. An outfit similar to this had closed the fall winter 2022 show, the last, memorable collection designed by Abloh before his untimely death, at the age of 41, in November 2021.

But how Kylie Jenner’s bridal look tied in with the Gilded glamor, dress code of the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022? It seems that the entrepreneur and reality star has chosen to be inspired by the exhibition of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art An Anthology of Fashion, which explores American fashion from 1776 to 1973, which opens on May 7 but was ideally inaugurated last night by the Met Gala. Abloh, eclectic creative and authentic pioneer, he was known for subverting fashion codes with his quirky logos and streetwear approach. With the wedding dress – youthful, graphic and completely unexpected – worn at the Met Gala, Jenner paid homage to that irreverent spirit that has imbued all of Abloh’s creative parable. A classy tribute to one of the greatest American fashion talents.

Presented at the Off-White Fall Winter 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2022, the look features a handmade bustier, ruffled organza skirt and sheer “Thinking Cap”

This article was published on Vogue America