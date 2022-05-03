Kylie Jenner testifies ex-boyfriend Tyga claimed Blac Chyna “cut off his arm with a knife”

Kylie Jenner testified in court Monday that her ex-boyfriend Tyga claimed that her ex-partner Blac Chyna once “cut him with a knife”.

The Rack City rapper dated his ex-girlfriend Chyna, the mother of his son King Cairo, between 2011 and 2014 before quickly switching with Kylie, while Chyna began dating Kylie’s half-brother Rob Kardashian.

Laying on the stand during Chyna’s libel trial against the Kardashian family, Kylie claimed that Tyga once showed her a six-inch knife scar which she said Chyna gave him while abusing drugs and alcohol.

“When we were dating, he told me about his problems with Chyna,” Kylie said, reports the Daily Mail. “He showed me her arm and said that Chyna had cut him with a knife.

“He expressed his alcohol and drug abuse to me. She may have been drunk or drunk the night she hurt him. ”

She admitted that she has no evidence of this incident and was going out what Tyga had told her.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also claimed to have received at least one threatening text message from Chyna.

“From what I remember, he sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something like ‘I count down the days before he could beat me or something,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “I didn’t report this, because I thought they were empty threats.”

The 24-year-old girl testified that she expressed her concerns about Chyna’s alleged behavior to Rob when she started dating the model in January 2016, but he hasn’t heeded her warnings.

“I felt it was my duty to voice my concerns, but it was ultimately up to him,” Kylie said, before admitting she didn’t trust Chyna’s love for Rob to be genuine. “I felt like dating her son’s father had something to do with th it.”

However, when they got engaged in April 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby in May, Kylie said she was “happy” for Rob but “curious how it would go.”

At the heart of the trial is a December 2016 incident in which Chyna allegedly wrapped a phone charging cable around Rob’s neck and grabbed his gun. Chyna had previously testified that she was playing during the incident, but on Monday she Kylie said she believed the violence was severe, saying, “He (Rob) used the words, ‘He was trying to kill me.'”

Chyna is suing Kylie, her mother Kris Jenner and half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian for alleged libel by portraying her as violent and causing her reality show Rob & Chyna to be canceled after one season.

Kylie will be back on the stand on Tuesday. Chyna and Kris have already testified, while Kim and Khloe are expected to do so by the end of the week.