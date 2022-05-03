Kylie Jenner reveals LUXURY teddy bear for her baby; this is your cost

Some days ago Kylie Jenner published a video about the arrival of her baby in which she gives a peek into little boy’s fancy roomhowever, what stood out was a plush teddy bear with which he decorated the room. Kylie fans discovered the cost of the luxurious toy and, without a doubt, it is clear to us that the businesswoman does not skimp when it comes to pampering her children.

It is not the first time we see Kylie Jenner splurging her fortune on her childrenWell, last August, the celebrity and Travis Scott they bought a bus to take their daughter Stormi to schoolbecause it was a wish of the little one.

This is the luxurious teddy bear of Kylie Jenner’s son

In the social networks of Kylie Jennerthe celebrity shared some images about her pregnancy and one of them is a photo of the teddy bears decorating your new baby’s room. According to expert luxury goods fans, it is a Louis Vuitton signature teddy bearwhich is distinguished by being designed with the monogram Of the brand.

Likewise, this teddy bear is accompanied by two others: one with blue and green tones from the Ralph Lauren brand and a totally black bear from the Enfants Riches Deprimes brand.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

How much does Kylie Jenner’s luxurious baby teddy bear cost?

According to a TikTok that went viral, influencer Hannah Kosh investigated the cost of the three teddy bears that Kylie Jenner’s baby currently hasbeing that of the LV firm the most expensive.

According to the tiktoker, Ralph Lauren’s colorful teddy bear has a cost $691.40, that is, more than 13 thousand Mexican pesos. Also, the teddy bear that Kylie Jenner bought in black has a price of $2,030, that is, almost 41 thousand Mexican pesos. Nevertheless, the most expensive toy is that of the LV firm with a cost of 21,427 dollars, that is, a little more than 432 thousand Mexican pesos.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

Undoubtedly Kylie Jenner She does not skimp when it comes to her children, since the celebrity spent approximately half a million Mexican pesos on three teddy bears for her baby, but it is also clear to us that they look incredible in the room.