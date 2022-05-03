Kylie Jenner changes her baby’s name! Check out the video of the Kardashians welcoming him!

The clan kardashian continues to raise passions with every step he takes. At the beginning of last February, Kylie Jennerat 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott. Officially turned into a big sister, now we can see in a moving video the reaction of stormi, as well as that of kim kardashian and the rest of his famous family, upon the arrival of the new member hitherto known by the name of wolfsomething that his parents regret calling him “Wolf” have decided to change.

“To our son”, is the title of the video shared a few hours ago by Kylie Jenner, in which the first images of the newborn’s room can also be seen. In the clip shared below, you can see that the chosen tones are neutral, and the new nursery is filled with children’s books, stuffed animals, including a bear Louis Vuitton, and shows a closet full of sneakers of the baby.

The sweet video also includes images of the luxurious baby shower celebrated by the family, of the birth in the hospital and the messages that everyone dedicates to the baby, including the tears of emotion from the grandmother, Chris Jenner.

Also, the famous mom of Stormy Webster He asked in his Instagram stories that people stop calling Wolf Webster to their son, the baby’s legal name, as reported by TMZ, on his birth certificate: “Our son’s name is no longer Wolf. We don’t feel like that name goes with him. I just wanted to share it because I keep reading wolf everywhere,” he explained.

Now the businesswoman’s fans are waiting to find out the new name of the illustrious newcomer, who is already seven weeks old.