Kylie Jenner arrived dressed as a bride at the MET Gala 2022

Could this be a hint of wedding bells? maybe not but Kylie Jenner wore a white bridal look to the MET Gala 2022. Though the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was in attendance — including Kim Kardashian in a vintage Marilyn Monroe gown — Kylie opted to stay true to herself tonight by wearing a contemporary spin on a wedding dress designed by Off-White founder Virgil. Abloh.

Jenner’s custom bridal look included a full tiered tulle skirt and a T-shirt with the brand’s ‘Off’ logo across the bust. Instead of a traditional wedding veil, Jenner wore a backwards baseball cap, which was adorned with a mini veil and grand floral appliqués. A similar look closed the Fall 2022 show, which was designed by Abloh before he died in November 2021 at age 41.

if you wonder how Kylie Jenner’s wedding look fit the gold glam dress code of the red carpet, it’s because perhaps, the star chose to honor the MET Gala 2022 exhibition, which explores american fashion. A true trailblazer, Abloh was known for subverting many looks with his cheeky logos and his trend towards streetwear.