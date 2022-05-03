Krypto and his friends have to save Supeman in the new trailer for the Super-Pets League movie

Warner Bros released a new trailer for DC League of Super-Petshis new animated film that will also be known as DC Super-Pets League in Spanish.

As you probably already know or can imagine based on its title, DC Super-Pets League will revolve around the animal friends of the Justice League and will particularly follow the adventures of cryptothe superdog.

In that sense, this advance for the film directed by Jared Stern starts by showing the friendship between Krypto and Superman. All before suggesting that eventually the canine ally of the Man of Steel will have to learn to collaborate with other animals to rescue the hero and the rest of the Justice League.

“In DC Super-Pets League, Krypto the superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a gang of animals (Ace the Hound, PB the Mini Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel) to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue to the superheroes, preview the synopsis.

In its English version, DC Super-Pets League It will star Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Kevin Hart as Ace, John Krasinski as Superman, and Keanu Reeves as Batman, among others.

Without further ado, you can watch the English trailer for the film here:

Or you can review the version dubbed into Latin Spanish below:

DC Super-Pets League It will be released in theaters on July 28.