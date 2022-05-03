Kim Kardashian wore an elegant Marilyn Monroe-style dress

The businesswoman went to the red carpet accompanied by her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

This Monday afternoon, the Met Gala 2022 in New York, United States, a fashion event that was held for the second time since the pandemic began

The iconic annual party once again brought together hundreds of celebrities dressed by major brands, with outfits that were chic, glamorous, unlikely or bearing political messages.

kim kardashian, who appeared dressed completely in black, even covering her face, last September, closed the show with a stroke of brilliance: with the platinum updo hairwore a bright beige dress, emulating the one she wore Marilyn Monroe in his famous song “Happy Birthday Mr. President”, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the world icon’s death.



AFP – Jared Leto and Fredrik Robertsson at MET Gala 2022 Read Also > It’s not Jared Leto: Singer was confused with LGBTQ + makeup artist at the 2022 Met Gala

Created in 1948, the gala was for a long time reserved for the very high society of New York. But Anna Wintour, who has been in charge since 1995, says she has transformed it into a celebrity event, tailored for the age of social media. This year, the title of honorary co-chairman was also offered to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, along with Wintour and Ford.

The evening itself is co-hosted by an all-star quartet: actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Oscar-winning actress Regina King, and comedian-musician Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” and author of various musical works at Disney.