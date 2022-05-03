Kim Kardashian puts on the dress with which Marilyn Monroe congratulated President Kennedy on his birthday

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:Cindy Ord/MG22Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:Cindy Ord/MG22Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:Cindy Ord/MG22Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:GothamGetty Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:GothamGetty Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:Noam GalaiGC Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:ANDREW KELLYREUTERS

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:GothamGetty Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:GothamGetty Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:Raymond HallGC Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:GothamGetty Images

Met Gala 2022 During the Met Gala 2022, a benefit event that kicks off the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Institute of Dress’s annual fashion show in New York City, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing the dress that Marilyn Monroe sang to her in. Happy Birthday Mr. President to Kennedy. Photo:GothamGetty Images