Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

Mexico City. / 02.05.2022





There is no doubt that the met gala has positioned some personalities as unmissable during the ceremony, and that is that celebrities from entertainment and fashion have become an important part of the event organized by Anna Wintour herself. This year’s theme is Gilded Glamour, a celebration of one of the golden eras in fashion in the United States and we have been able to appreciate incredible and surprising outfits during the red carpet.

Wow, there are kings and queens of the Met Gala and it’s no surprise that kim kardashian be one of the favorites and most anticipated year after year. The reality show personality and businesswoman has given us iconic outfits, but there is no doubt that she has always exceeds what has already been achieved.





Kardashian reaffirmed that she is one of the most anticipated celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala by appearing in the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe used during John F. Kennedy’s birthday and his unforgettable presentation of Happy Birthday Mr President.

the amazing piece It is valued at nothing more and nothing less than 5 million dollars.

The personality and businesswoman was accompanied by her boyfriend, the television presenter Peter Davidsonwho wears an elegant and sober black suit.

