Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala with Marylin Monroe’s iconic dress (worth almost € 5 million)

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala sporting blonde hair and a famous Marilyn Monroe dress, worn by the diva just before she died.

Kim Kardashian once again he stole the show on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. If in the last edition he had made the public go crazy by presenting himself incognito, behind a black mask, this year he has radically changed his style. The star of the reality show of the same name walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and has chosen to pay homage to the American diva par excellence, Marylin Monroe. She did it in style, wearing a dress that wrote a piece of American history.

Kim Kardashian’s dress belonged to Marylin Monroe

This year the Met Gala celebrates US fashion and its icons. Although the theme was “Gilded Glamor”, the sumptuous decade of the late nineteenth century, Kim Kardashian decided to go big, putting herself in the shoes – literally – of the diva among the divas, Marilyn Monroe.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

The reality star walked the red carpet in a nude dress covered with crystals and a white fur stole: the dress looked exactly like one of Monroe’s most famous dresses. Not only did it seem: it was him! Only Kim Kardashian could wear a vintage dress that belonged to Marilyn: it is a famous model designed by Bob Mackie, worn by the diva a few months before she died.

Kim Kardashian in the vintage Marilyn Monroe dress

Behind the nude dress is a piece of American history: Marylin Monroe wore it to congratulate President John F. Kennedy in 1962, singing Happy Birthday in a scene that has gone down in history, one of the actress’s last public appearances. Legend has it that, in order to appear at the maximum of her sensuality, Marilyn Monroe had the dress sewn on her to make it as tight as possible. The dress was then auctioned off and bought from Ripley’s Believe It or Not collection in 2016 for 5 million dollars (about 4 and a half million euros). In all likelihood, this is a loan to Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

The original Marilyn Monroe dress designed by Bob Mackie

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala with platinum blonde hair

To complete the “Marilyn” look Kim Kardashian sported a brand new platinum blonde hair, the famous shade of the actress. Perhaps it is a wig worn for the occasion, the fact is that she appeared unrecognizable with the blonde bun instead of the famous raven hair. The tight hairstyle highlighted the make-up and the jewels, a pair of Cartier earrings made of white gold and diamonds.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Dior

Also this year Kim Kardashian has redefined the very idea of ​​what it means to be a diva!