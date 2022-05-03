Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala with Marilyn Monroe dress

Photo: Getty Images

Monroe is said to have paid Jean-Louis the then substantial sum of $ 1,440 for that custom suit, which was first sold at a Christie’s auction for over $ 1 million in 1999. ‘scope of a liquidation of the assets of the diva. Subsequently, in 2016, it was again auctioned by Julien’s Auctions, this time for the stratospheric figure of 4.8 million dollars, a record still unbeaten for a dress, being purchased by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum. . «I love to participate in auctions. I own several JFK memorabilia and know the owner of Julien’s. It was he who put me in touch with the museum. That’s how it all started, ”says Kardashian.

Kept in a vault, in the dark, at a fixed temperature of 20 degrees and 40-50% humidity, the multimillion-dollar gown was rarely separated from its muslin-lined mannequin, much less worn by anyone other than Monroe. . Before Ripley’s agreed to lend it to Kardashian, Kardashian was asked to try on a replica to check her size – she fit her perfectly. Shortly thereafter, the original dress was flying on a private plane from Orlando, Florida to the Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, California. But, for some reason, the second try didn’t go as planned: “The dress was delivered to me by security officers and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” Kim explains. “I always thought Marilyn was extremely curvy. I figured that in some places I might be thinner than her and vice versa, but I didn’t expect it to be too tight. I wanted to cry, because obviously it couldn’t be changed. ‘