Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dress

The red carpet of the MET gala is the right place to play with fashion and show the most playful part of it. The 2022 edition, with its homage to the last two centuries of American fashion, was the perfect time for it. There were many who threw the file to be others for one night. If Kylie Jenner became the Julia Roberts of runaway brideor Emma Corrin paid homage to the eccentric Evander Berry Wall, was Kim Kardashian the one who left us with our mouths open by recovering the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang to her Happy Birthday Mr President to John Kennedy in 1962.

It is, without a doubt, one of the unforgettable chapters of the clandestine love between the sexual and cinematographic icon of the time, Marilyn Monroe, and the most famous president of the United States, John Kennedy. It all happened on May 19, 1962, just a few days before Kennedy’s 45th birthday. On the occasion of that date, a gala was organized at Madison Square Garden that served to raise funds for the Democratic Party.

But despite the fact that Ella Fitzgerald, Maria Callas or Frank Sinatra were there, the most anticipated of the night was Marilyn Monroe. After several false introductions and joking about her lateness, she finally showed up. Marilyn with a naked dress house brand. A dress designed by Jean Louis, the color of the actress’s skin and with hundreds of small embroidered diamonds.

Marilyn Monroe singing to JFK in 1962. betmannGetty Images

Under the chords of the great jazz player Hank Jones, Monroe began to sing the happy birthday more sensual, and turned that performance into a historic moment, just like that dress. If people eagerly awaited Marilyn’s appearance on May 19, 1962, the arrival of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson last night at the MET gala was also one of the most anticipated.

James DevaneyGetty Images

And Kim met all expectations by donning that historic dress for which she had to lose 7 kilos, as she said at the gala. Also dyed her hair platinum blonde to look even more like Blonde Ambition, and was one of the great stars of the night, recovering the naked dress most famous of the 60’sa trend that she has made her own in recent years and for which she is already part of fashion history.

The famous dress was displayed in 1999 at Christie’s auction house in Beverly Hills as part of a preview of the former movie star’s personal items that Christie’s would auction in New York in October of that year. Scott NelsonGetty Images

A dress that is not only an icon for the moment Marilyn wore it. Also It holds the record for being the most expensive dress sold at auction, for almost 4.8 million dollars (4.57 million euros). A true museum piece that Kim only wore while walking the red carpet, and later changed for a replica to keep one of the most historic dresses in American fashion in perfect condition, as required by the dress code of the gala Kim fulfilled it to the letter making the legend of this design even bigger.

