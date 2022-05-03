Kendall Jenner risks at the MET gala

Gala MET 2022: the best looks of the most incredible red carpet of the year

In the world of beauty, extremes are always welcome. At one end we can find a groundbreaking make-up full of color, and at the other one with simple but impeccable ‘nude’ tones. Well, the same goes for hair and, of course, eyebrows. And the fact is that if we thought that the tendency of the latter was to wear them abundantly and with character, more and more ‘celebrities’ are showing us that the novelty of their discoloration. The last to wear it? Kendall Jenner.

The MET gala It’s one of those nights where the more you risk, the better. You have to stand out from the rest and be the real sensation of the gala. So, it is not surprising that it is one of the events -if not the most- in which the famous are committed to wearing their best clothes accompanied by the most extravagant and inspiring ‘beauty’ looks. Such is the case that, Kendall Jenner, has worn one of her most hated beauty bets. Ironic, right?

Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Several years ago, fans asked Kendall what the worst part of being a model was, to which she replied that she hated having things done to her eyebrows, and particularly bleaching them. The reason? It is, like the hair on her head, a process that weakens the hair what can come -even- to its fall. Although that would be in the worst case.

But it seems that the model has decided to take the maximum risk with her ‘beauty’ look and has given this increasingly recurring trend among ‘celebrities’ a second chance.

To do this, Jenner has worn a spectacular makeup with maxi eyelashes and shadows and lip tone in light brown. A very successful option to make the most of her blonde eyebrows, perfectly combed upwards.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jeff KravitzGetty Images

His iconic look was not far behind either. Dressed in a two-piece set in black with a top with transparencies and a wide maxi skirt from prada, Kendall managed to attract the attention of all the lucky ones who could be present and those of us who enjoyed the gala from home. Although, without a doubt, not even her mythical styling could overshadow the risky discoloration of her eyebrows.

And that was not the only one. Maisie Williams either Precious Lee There were some of the guests at this special evening who also opted to bleach their eyebrows to the same tone. What do you think?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io