Kendall Jenner brings haute couture to her personal collection

With you, Kendall Jenner. The talented model is an avowed fan of cars, continuing her family legacy. So much so that she has a very elegant personal collection. From the luminous catwalks, join us in this speedy plot.

Kendall Nicole Jennerknown worldwide as Kendall Jenner, is an American model and businesswoman. Born in nineteen ninety five in the city of The Angels, California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure that her career as a model gives her and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the Kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show. Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If we talk aboutand Kendall Jenner we must not let pass that it is one of the people sub30 best known worldwide. With their 1.79 tall and an athletic physique, Kendall It is positioned today among the most prestigious models.

Now, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style. This Kendall he knows it and we could even say that he has a tendency to prefer classic cars. For example, in his collection he has a Chevrolet CorvetteFirst Generation, factory dated 1957. This car is a true relic of the automotive industry, bicolor and convertible.

Poro this does not stop here, far from it. Jenner has, in turn, another classic of the General Motors. It is nothing more and nothing less than a Camaro SSalso convertible, factory dated 1969.

Other classics that Kendall has in his collection are the cadillac eldoradodated 1960 and a Ford Mustang -First Generation- dated 1965. As you will notice, Kendall not only has good taste on the high catwalk but also in his favorites from the automotive industry.

Kendall Jenner and the Cadillac Eldorado, factory dated 1960.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this refined taste of Kendall Jenner?