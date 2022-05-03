Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala 2022 with bleached brows

Photo: Getty Images

From a fashion standpoint, meanwhile, Jenner wore a custom black tulle Prada top with an embroidered mesh overlay. She paired it with a voluminous black silk-satin skirt with hand-pleated ruched details. Last year at the Met Gala 2021, Jenner wore a nude Givenchy dress decorated with dazzling crystals; it took over 2,500 hours and 30 different beads to complete it. Another of the model’s most memorable moments was at the Met Gala 2019, for the theme Campwhen she walked the red carpet in a custom Versace ensemble complete with bright orange plumage.

While her look last night was decidedly more discreet, those were the ones graphic eyebrows to become the protagonists in a moment of risky beauty that proved that Jenner does not hold back.

