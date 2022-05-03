Katy Perry suffers spectacular fall in ‘American Idol’

A sad scene happened on the live broadcast of the reality show “American Idol” and starred the world star Katty Perry.

The singer suffered a spectacular fall in full live broadcast of the program, all while wearing a Disney princess costume, ‘The Little Mermaid’.

The video of the spectacular fall

The interpreter of “Dark Horse” and “California Girls” starred in an embarrassing moment during the filming of the singing competition in which she is a judge. It was a tremendous slip with everything and the chair in which she was sitting.

It all happened when host Ryan Seacrest was about to present the first performance of the night and Katy Perry was rocking back and forth in her chair.

The atmosphere of the set changed when suddenly a heavy blow was heard that seconds later made sense when seeing Orlando Bloom’s wife on the ground and with the mermaid ‘tail’ of her princess costume in the air.

It wasn’t long before her companions came to her rescue and helped her settle into her seat despite the difficulties that her tight and extravagant outfit gave her.

This has not been Perry’s only embarrassing experience on the set of American Idol, a few programs ago the singer suffered a malfunction in her wardrobe that revealed her underwear.

