Kardashian-Jenners win $100 million lawsuit in Blac Chyna defamation case

The kardashian jenner they have won a defamation case brought against them by Blac Chyna, the influencer, model and ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian.

Chyna had claimed that the reality stars had ruined her career by convincing TV bosses to cancel her Rob & Chyna show.

But the famous family emerged victorious in the case, with a reported value of $100 million (£79.9 million), and no damages awarded.

Kris Jenner spoke about the triumph in the trial with Black Chyna

“I’m glad it’s over”Kris told Variety while attending the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, adding that the hardest part of the case was “get through it”.

When asked how she “mentally” got over it, the Kardashians star replied: “I prayed. I live in my faith and I just hope it’s enough, and yeah, I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad it’s over for the girls.” We are here to celebrate.”

The attorney for the Kardashian-Jenner family also spoke about the victory.

“I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and appreciative, they were excited.”Michael G. Rhodes said after court, adding that the family is “happy to have this behind them.”

A jury handed the Kardashian family a landslide victory Monday in Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit.

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the famous family members defamed Chyna or interfered with her contract by convincing E! network to cancel his reality show Rob & Chyna.

The four Kardashian defendants attended almost the entire trial, but when the verdict was read they were all in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour.”

Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

After about 10 hours of deliberations, jurors found on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues raised in the case, but that it did not have a material effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the program, and she received no damage.

Executives of E! The network, which aired the show, testified that Rob and Chyna broke up because the relationship ended, not because of the defendants’ actions.

Jurors were considering the libel case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge dismissed the part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian amid deliberations.

All four women from the Kardashian-Jenner family testified during the nine-day trial.