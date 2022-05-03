Kardashian-Jenners win $100 million lawsuit in Blac Chyna defamation case

The kardashian jenner they have won a defamation case brought against them by Blac Chyna, the influencer, model and ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian.

Chyna had claimed that the reality stars had ruined her career by convincing TV bosses to cancel her Rob & Chyna show.

