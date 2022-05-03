Kailia Posey: Docureality star and meme protagonist died

Digital Millennium

Kailia Poseyfamous member of the American program ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ and recognized for becoming a viral meme, He passed away at the age of 16. The news was announced by his mother through social networks. We tell you everything we know.

The young woman became famous for her participation in the show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ when she was a child. It was from there that she became one of the most recognized iconic memes on the internet. We are talking about the girl who made a funny face –like mischief– that went viral internationally.

The news of the death was announced by the young woman’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, through her social networks.

Kailia Posey’s mother, who was currently 16,

He pointed out that his daughter would always be a girl and that in this moment of pain he only asked for respect:

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia,” she wrote.

At the moment the causes of his death are unknown. However, reactions at the international level have already been noted through social networks.

Who was Kailia Posey? Why did the meme go viral?

Kailia rose to fame when she was just a child by participating in the program ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’. However, with the magic of the Internet, a grimace was enough for it to go viral immediately.

The little girl became a meme and gift that symbolized mischief:

Kailia Posey, who became a popular GIF from her appearance on the reality TV show “Toddlers & Tiaras,” has died unexpectedly at age 16, her mom says pic.twitter.com/BVtBmUrQob — BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2022

In the program ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’, the cases of families who prepared their sons or daughters to compete in beauty contests were presented.

