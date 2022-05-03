Justin Lin left the direction of Fast & Furious over an argument with Vin Diesel

New reports on the sudden exit of Justin Lin from the franchise of Fast & Furious suggest that the director’s departure came after a disagreement with producer and star Vin Diesel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the confrontation between Lin and Diesel came after multiple rewrites and compromises on Fast X, leading the director to a breaking point where he voluntarily left the Fast & Furious family.

What films has Justin Lin directed

After co-writing and directing F9, Lin was expected to direct both parts of the latest Fast Saga adventure. Although the director has just returned to the franchise for F9, he had already directed every installment of the franchise since The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift to Fast & Furious 6, which transformed the franchise into the hit monster it is today. Unfortunately, the pandemic release of F9 brought the film’s box office to a paltry $ 726 million, the Fast Five’s lowest yield. So if the expectations for the final two-part family adventure were high, F9’s relatively low box office has increased the pressure on Lin’s shoulders to turn Fast X into an all-time hit.

According to THR, just before leaving the franchise, Justin Lin thought he had blocked a script for Fast X. Unfortunately, a scene set in Eastern Europe had to be removed from the film due to the war in Ukraine. This fact added to the chaotic production, which has not yet cast one of its main villains. Additionally, Universal Studios sent Lin’s script to another writer in London to refine the dialogue, a move that was badly received by the director. The turning point came during a meeting on April 23, when Vin Diesel filed further notes that would further delay production and force Lin to change the direction of Fast X too close to filming. Diesel’s notes led to an argument in which Lin walked out of the meeting by slamming the door behind him.

Justin Lin’s discussion with Vin Diesel

As THR explains, Justin Lin he was fed up with the constant meddling of both Universal and Diesel upon his departure. In Diesel’s case, the star reportedly had complete control over the scenes that would be cut for any Fast & Furious movie. Diesel was also known for pushing his co-stars too far on set, leading Dwayne Johnson to abandon the main film franchise.

THR points out that the official statement of the Universal states that “any creative differences that led to Justin Lin’s release were with the studio, not with other producers, cast or crew.” However, many other sources attest to the explosive working environment in Fast & Furious productions, with the disagreement that resulted in Lin’s release being just the latest confrontation between the franchise star and the director.

The cast of Fast X

Besides Vin Diesel, Fast X also includes Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron. Additionally we find returning main cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang. The story is destined to dive deeper into the background of the Toretto family. Fast X will debut in theaters on May 19, 2023.