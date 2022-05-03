Justin Bieber on the Ferrari blacklist: he will not be able to buy more

It is now known that the Ferraria well-known Italian luxury car brand, owns a ethical code concerning the behavior of its customers must while they are on board the cars. Consequently, when this regulation is not respected, the customer is automatically entered in the blacklist. The result? The inability to purchase a car produced by prancing Horse. In the last period, the Italian brand has updated this black list, adding the name of Justin Bieber.

Within the well-known blacklist, in addition to the name of the young Canadian singer, recently added, there are many well-known faces from the world of entertainment and sport. Among them we can find the actor Nicolas Cagerappers 50 Cent and Tyga, the boxer Floyd Mayweather And Kim Kardashianstar of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It seems that in the last period Justin Bieber has assumed behavior on board his car that is not in line with the Ferrari code of ethics. The well-known brand does not seem to have appreciated the fact that the 28-year-old has parked his Ferrari 458 without caring for it for two weeks, forgetting even where it was. According to what the singer shared via social media, the car was later found by a member of his staff.

Justin Bieber Ferrari, the singer has been banned from the brand

The follies of Justin Bieber they are not over here. It seems that the well-known singer has changed the color of his Ferrari 458, painting it electric bluethen put it up for auction. A behavior considered absurd and inappropriate according to the brand. The company didn’t go down. It seems that from now on the 28-year-old Canadian will have to opt for other luxury car brands …