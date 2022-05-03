Justin Bieber on the Ferrari blacklist: he will no longer be able to buy one

Justin Bieber parked his Ferrari 458 without taking care of it for two weeks. To the point of forgetting where he had left her. The car was found by a member of his staff, which was also advertised on social networks by the singer himself. For this reason the Maranello house has banned the artist: inserted in the blacklist, he will no longer be able to buy a Prancing Horse car.

But not only that: he painted it electric blue and, not happy, then put it up for auction. All actions that horrified Ferrari. When in possession of a Ferrari, the Maranello company does not compromise on the rules to follow, a real code of ethics. In fact, among the purchase clauses there is one that relates precisely to the ban on repainting the car. Not to mention auctioning: absolutely forbidden. Bieber did not comply with any rules and for this reason he will no longer be able to buy a car of the well-known Italian luxury brand.







Ferrari does not discount anyone, especially VIPs. Many of the entertainment world have already fallen into the “trap” of fines. In fact, among the stars on the blacklist they also appear 50 Cent, Tygathe boxer Floyd Mayweather, Nicolas Cage and the socialite Kim Kardashian.

Bieber, 28, has contravened more than one rule of Ferrari’s code of ethics by neglecting his car, changing its original color and then reselling it. The problems started a few months after he bought his F458, when he left it in a parking lot outside a Beverly Hills club. To find her, after two weeks, was a member of his staff. Not satisfied, the Canadian singer decided to change the color of his Ferrari: from white (original color) to electric blue. A modification made not by the parent company in Maranello but by the Californian West Coast Customs, the same that had taken care of its Rolls-Royce Wraith. Bieber also changed the alloy wheels, the visible bolts and the color of the Prancing Horse emblem on the steering wheel, which from the usual red, a distinctive feature of the Italian brand, became electric blue. The icing on the cake, the pop star auctioned the modified car in 2017.

Justin Bieber he is a big car enthusiast. The young Canadian singer has a respectable fleet of cars, including some Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Maserati models. His collection also included two Ferrari models: an F430, purchased when he was 16 and customized in matte black, and the F458 purchased from 2015 and reason for the revocation on the purchase of future Ferrari cars..