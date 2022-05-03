Justin Bieber on the Ferrari “black list” will no longer be able to buy Prancing Horse cars

When in possession of a Ferrari, the Maraniello company does not compromise on the rules to follow, a real code of ethics. In fact, among the purchase clauses there is one that relates precisely to the ban on repainting the car. Not to mention auctioning: absolutely forbidden. Bieber, 28, has not complied with any rules and for this reason he will no longer be able to buy a car from the well-known Italian luxury brand.

Ferrari does not discount anyone and it is above all the VIPs who fall into the “trap” of fines. In fact, among the stars on the “blaklist” they also perform

50 Cent and Tyga, boxer Floyd Mayweather, actor Nicolas Cage and Kim Kardashian.