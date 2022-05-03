Justin Bieber on the Cavallino black list. That’s why he can’t buy a Ferrari

Who buys one Ferrari he knows he has bought much more than a luxury car. Ferrari is a symbol of style, power and elegance but also respect and ethics. This is why the Italian brand from Maranello is very uncompromising with customers, who do not take care of their models. And Justin Bieber, the American pop star, seems to have definitely “mistreated” his F458 enough to end up on the Ferrari blacklist.

Justin Bieber he is a great car enthusiast. The Canadian singer has a respectable fleet of cars, including some Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Maserati models. His collection also included two Ferrari models: an F430, purchased when he was 16 and customized in matte black, and an F458 purchased from 2011 and then sold at auction. This last model made it end up in the black list of the Maranello house for some attitudes deemed disrespectful by the Italian company.

Justin Bieber has contravened more than one rule of the ethical code of Ferrari neglecting his car, changing its original color and then reselling it at auction. The problems began a few months after he bought his F458, when Justin Bieber left it in a parking lot outside a Beverly Hills club. To find her, after two weeks, was a member of his staff. Not satisfied, the Canadian singer decided to change the color of his Ferrari: from white (original color) to electric blue. A modification made not by the parent company in Maranello but by the Californian West Coast Customs. Bieber also changed the alloy wheels, the visible bolts and the color of the Prancing Horse emblem on the steering wheel, which from the usual red – a distinctive feature of the Italian brand – became electric blue. The icing on the cake, the pop star auctioned the modified car in 2017.

All unacceptable behaviors for the Ferrari that has placed its own veto on any further Justin Bieber purchases: the pop star will no longer be able to buy any Maranello model. Bieber is but in good company. The black list of celebrities who have been banned from the Cavallino for not taking care of their Ferraris also includes actor Nicolas Cage, rapper 50 Cent and Kim Kardashian.