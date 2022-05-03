Justin Bieber, goodbye Ferrari: he ends up on the black list of banned stars

Money is not everything, even less for those who do not respect the “ethical code” of the Ferrari. The last to pay was Justin Bieber, a hugely popular Canadian singer-songwriter and the most listened to artist in the history of the Spotify platform. Yes, because despite the fact that he had bought the supercar of the Cavallino (Ferrari 458) in 2015the 28-year-old singer has recently become the protagonist of an unpleasant adventure forgetting where he had parked his car (later found by his staff). Poor care, then, but that’s not all: Bieber had subsequently changed its color (by painting it with an unusual electric blue) and even putting it up for auction. Well, Justin had contravened two other recommendations that the Maranello house makes to its customers when buying one of his cars. Unacceptable behavior for the Cavallino whoas has already happened in the past, he would have decided to include the Canadian superstar on his black list. The purchase of a new Ferrari for Bieber is prohibitedtherefore, that he will have to shift his passion for luxury cars to another brand.