Justin Bieber, goodbye Ferrari: he ends up on the black list of banned stars
Money is not everything, even less for those who do not respect the “ethical code” of the Ferrari. The last to pay was Justin Bieber, a hugely popular Canadian singer-songwriter and the most listened to artist in the history of the Spotify platform. Yes, because despite the fact that he had bought the supercar of the Cavallino (Ferrari 458) in 2015the 28-year-old singer has recently become the protagonist of an unpleasant adventure forgetting where he had parked his car (later found by his staff). Poor care, then, but that’s not all: Bieber had subsequently changed its color (by painting it with an unusual electric blue) and even putting it up for auction. Well, Justin had contravened two other recommendations that the Maranello house makes to its customers when buying one of his cars. Unacceptable behavior for the Cavallino whoas has already happened in the past, he would have decided to include the Canadian superstar on his black list. The purchase of a new Ferrari for Bieber is prohibitedtherefore, that he will have to shift his passion for luxury cars to another brand.
The other celebrities on the Ferrari black list
Updated continuously, the blacklist in Maranello would involve other VIPs worldwide. No official confirmation, but more than a clue: in April 2020, the rapper 50 Cent complained publicly about a failure of his Ferrari 488 showing on Instagram the tow truck that was taking it away. The colleague too Tyga would not be welcomed, considering that – as reported by TMZ – in 2016 he missed the payment of some installments of the leasing of his 488 GTB. In the black list there would even be Nicholas Cage who, due to some economic problems, would have quickly sold his very rare Ferrari Enzo at a much lower price than the market price. Among sports people we talk about Floyd Mayweather, who allegedly contravened the “ethical code” of the Cavallino by excessively showing off his collection of cars and putting one up for grabs for a bet. And he would subscribe to the list as well Kim Kardashian. Planetary superstars, yes, but that’s not all for Ferrari.