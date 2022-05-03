Justin Bieber ends up on Ferrari blacklist | he will no longer be able to buy cars from the Maranello house

Justin Bieber ends up in the Ferrari blacklist, he will no longer be able to buy cars from the Maranello house: that’s why (Tuesday 3 May 2022)

Justin Bieber is a big fan of four wheels and his collection of car luxury would be the envy of anyone. Yet, from today, gray times are foreseen for him because there Ferrari just entered the singer in her blacklist. The reason is to be connected to the treatment reserved by Bieber to his Ferrari 458 purchased in 2015, which the home carfurniture of Maranello considers it inappropriate for one of its customers. Bieber he is guilty of forgetting where his 458 was parked for days (later found by a member of his staff) and daring to change its color to electric blue. Not happy, the Canadian-born singer then put … Read on ilfattoquotidiano

