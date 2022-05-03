Justin Bieber ended up on the Ferrari black list: that’s why he won’t be able to buy one anymore

He repainted his Ferrari 458 electric blue and even put it up for auction. Due to these actions, the Maranello house has included Justin Bieber in its black list: he will no longer be able to buy a “Red”

Buying a Ferrari, for an Italian person with a passion for engines, is undoubtedly a dream in the drawer. On the other hand, the Maranello house is known all over the world and, as if that weren’t enough, the Prancing Horse is the only team to have participated in every edition of the Formula 1 World Championship since 1950won by the Italian Nino Farina. Like any self-respecting Ferrari, among other things, the iconic color that represents the car is undoubtedly the red which, in this Formula 1 season, seems to make the hearts of fans beat again. In fact, after four Grands Prix, Charles Leclerc leads the standings with 86 points, followed by the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen with 59 (the two will clash again this Sunday in the Miami Grand Prix). Having made this premise on the Ferrari world, it must be said that not everyone can afford to buy one. Those who can do it, however, must also respect a code of ethics because, as mentioned, Ferrari is not just any car.

Ferrari bans Justin Bieber: what did the singer do?



Justin Bieber, the single Honest anticipates his concerts in Italy Among the famous people who own a Ferrari is the singer Justin Bieber, who bought the model in 2015 458. However, the artist has shown that he does not particularly care about the car, so much so that he left it parked for about two weeks, even forgetting where he had parked it. But that is not all. Indeed, Justin Bieber had the idea not only to put the car up for auctionBut say repaint it passing from white – original color at the time of purchase – to electric blue. An action that stunned the Prancing Horse fans and which also led to a harsh penalty from the Maranello house, which included the singer on their black list: he will no longer be able to buy a Ferrari. For the uninitiated, in fact, when a person decides to buy one “Red” sign a contract where there are clauses to be respected. Among them, there is a ban on repainting the car and putting it up for auction. The artist also had the alloy wheels, the color of the emblem and the visible bolts changed. All choices that made Ferrari impatient and that led the brand to take this imperative decision.

Not just Justin Bieber on the Ferrari black list



Justin Bieber X Vespa: the singer signs his version of the scooter Despite one less Ferrari, Justin Bieber is still a great fan of cars, so much so that he owns a real garage inside which it is possible to admire Rolls-Royce, Maserati and Lamborghini. The singer, however, is not the only one to have entered the Ferrari black list. For similar reasons, in fact, too Nicolas Cage, Tyga, Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian And 50 Cent they will no longer be able to buy a model of the most famous car in the world.

