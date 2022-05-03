Julianne Moore and Kris Jenner at the MET: tribute to Jackie Kennedy

The best dresses of the MET Gala 2022

Rosalía and all the brides of the MET gala

If it were necessary to decide who was the most admired woman in terms of style in the second half of the 20th century, the name of jackie kennedy would prevail over all others. That is why it is not surprising that Julianne Moore and Kris Jenner, two of the protagonists of the MET 2022 gala (which paid tribute to American fashion of the last two centuries), have been inspired by what was the most famous first lady of all the times.

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan trusted Oscar de la Renta to dress at the most anticipated gala of the year: she chose an asymmetrical neckline design in yellow, with a flowing silhouette and sequin details running along the hem with waves. A dress reminiscent of the one Jackie Kennedy wore in Cambodia in 1967 and which bore the signature of Valentino.

Cindy Ord/MG22Getty Images

A design that is already one of the most iconic in Jackie’s wardrobe and that Kris Jenner has not been the first to honor. This dress – the original, green – was also the one chosen by Marie Chantal Miller for the 2001 MET gala, dedicated to Jackie Kennedy and her years in the White House. The Greek princess arrived at the gala on the arm of Valentino and wearing a design equal to that of the first lady.

Along with Kris Jenner, actress Julianne Moore also wanted to make it clear that, in her mood board, Jackie is the quintessence of American fashion. The actress has been one of the ‘girlfriends’ of the MET gala with a strapless white dress with a tight silhouette but with a spectacular fall and long gloves created for her by Tom Ford.

This look is a tribute to the design that Jackie Kennedy wore in 1963 for the opening of the exhibition Mona Lisa at the National Gallery of Art. The first lady chose a pink dress with beaded appliqués that stood out for its strapless neckline draped at the top that gave the garment a spectacular fall and long white gloves that would become with the years on one of his style stamps. A design that was created for her by Oleg Cassini, one of her chief couturiers.

Angela WeissGetty Images

Jackie Kennedy, in 1963, with a design by Oleg Cassini. betmannGetty Images

Consolidated News PicturesGetty Images

Two designs with which Kris Jenner and Julianne Moore have made it clear that Jackie Kennedy’s influence on fashion, almost three decades after her death, is still alive. And any of her looks are still an absolute hit for the red carpet or for everyday wear.

