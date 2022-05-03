Jony Ive “burned out” after the death of Steve Jobs and ended up leaving the company he helped save

When Steve Jobs passed away in October 2011, Apple lost much more than a CEO. Jony Ive was left without not only his “spiritual mate,” but also a person who was essential to his creative process. Now a new book titled “After Steve: How Apple Became the Billion Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul” tells us the ins and outs of the company and how Ive suffered his own journey in the desert after the death of the genius.

Leaving the design studio in the hands of Apple accountants

The New York Times has published the beginning of this book whose author is Tripp Mickle. Throughout this story, they tell several episodes that accumulate in Ive’s mind and that put a new perspective on his march. Jony Ive left Apple in June 2019 and created his own company called LoveFrom, from which he collaborates with Apple as an external consultant.

But the road to that outcome was not easy. The book tells how Ive and Jobs worked together since the latter’s return to Apple. And of how they talked him out of firing the entire design team from Apple to replace it with an external firm. He met Ive on a visit to the lab and they immediately recognized each other as people with identical concerns.

After Steve: How Apple became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul

Jobs’ death came as a shock to Ive, who was often seen chatting with a coworker in what seemed like “endless therapy sessions.” Years later, Ive and Cook had an initial disagreement with the introduction of the Apple Watch. It was the first big product after the Steve Jobs era and Jony Ive wanted “a much bolder staging” than usual.





To do this, they used an auditorium of a public university near Cupertino. And Apple’s head of design wanted a white tent where attendees could see the new Apple Watch in all its glory. The problem is that it cost 25 million dollars to move the trees needed to make room for the site. The marketing team refused, while Ive pushed Cook to get it, which he quickly relented. The episode seemed like a victory for the designer, but later he himself would admit that it was a Pyrrhic victory.

Jony Ive wanted the Apple Watch to be a fashion product first, as it was a key aspect in the company’s first wearable

Over time, “his sentences worsened.” Ive lamented corporate bureaucracy, the rise of operational leaders, and the company’s focus on services rather than products. The truth is that Steve Jobs was in charge of many of the things which subsequently fell on Ive’s shoulders. Being a person with an artistic approach, the day-to-day management ended up taking its toll.

Apple tried to mitigate this situation by promoting Jony Ive to CDO, as well as two of his lieutenants, who would be in charge of more day-to-day operations. Nevertheless, responsibility and public focus were still there. The excerpt from the book claims that by leaving Apple, Jony Ive gave way to systematic people whose actions are governed more by the left hemisphere of the brain. In contrast to law, which is said to be more given to artistic and creative work.

For several years, Jony has been working in his own company called LoveFrom, together with his friend Marc Newson, who is responsible for several spectacular designs. The two have collaborated in the past. In fact, Newson was hired by Apple in 2014 and the imprint of his Ikepod watch could be seen on the Apple Watch. Now, Ive is free from bureaucracy, politicking, and public pressure to create at his own pace.