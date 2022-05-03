Johnny Depp’s escort assures that Amber Heard punched the actor in the face

In what is being the most media trial in history, Johnny Depp and Amber Heardin an attempt to clean up their reputation, they have revealed details of how their marriage relationship was, which lasted only a year and a half and in which physical and psychological injuries, as well as negative behaviors, have been protagonists.

During the 12th day of hearings, statements were released by Travis McGivern, another of Johnny Depp’s bodyguardswho claims that he witnessed physical violence exerted by Amber Heard towards the actor; to be more specific, a punch to the face.

Statement from the Johnny Depp security team

McGivern cited a particular event that occurred on March 23, 2015 at the Los Angeles home who shared the marriage, where an argument led to the above-cited assault and Amber’s ‘running away’ with her sister, Whitney.

“I felt it was time to get Mr. Depp out of the situation, so I stepped between Miss Heard and Mr. Depp, telling him that we were leaving and that it was no longer up to him,” he began his testimony.

“At that moment, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and arm cross my right shoulder and heard and saw a clenched fist touch Mr Depp on the left side of his face. That was Miss Heard’s fistAmber Heard’s fist,” said the escort.

The initial reaction of both the actor in Pirates of the Caribbean As for the bodyguard, it was astonishment, but either way they both left the place, although Depp with an apparent look of discontent towards his security team.

McGivern mentioned that the actor took off his dark glasses, pointed to the left side of his face and said, “This is your fault.” He nodded and commented that there was “a nice little bruise” on Depp’s face. He noted that it was not yet black and blue, but that it was “swollen and red.”

The actor’s escort Charlie and the Chocolate Factory pointed out that he never saw Amber have any physical injuries, although he did see her cry on a couple of occasions. and that by then the relationship between Depp and the actress had already become unstable and volatile; he even said that at some point the then wife of his boss looked at him with hatred when he decided to take Depp from where he was.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for defamation began because Heard wrote an article in December 2019 for Washington Post in which he narrated that suffered from domestic violence and presented as abuse victimthough he didn’t really mention Depp’s name.

Later, the actor fantastic animals had made one suit in london for defamation against a newspaper columnist who called him a ‘wife beater’, which he lost, as well as permission to appeal a ruling.

He also filed a demand in the United States for $50 million for the same reason, now against his ex-wife: defamation.

In response to this demand, Amber filed a countersuit for $100 million, and despite each requesting that the other person’s case be dismissed, both cases were given the green light to proceed, according to TMZ.