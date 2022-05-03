Johnny Depp’s bodyguard says he saw Amber Heard punch him in the face

testimonials about the case Depp Heard They keep coming and the media from around the world report each of the movements observed. Through the signal Court TV (via Newsweek) the words of Travis McGivernJohnny Depp’s bodyguard who was already working with him during his marriage to Amber Heard, and maintains that the Aquaman star – 73% punched their ex-husband right in the face, right in front of him.

It’s been difficult days for Depp Y heard, who must be consistent with their trial attendance in Fairfax County, Virginia. It all started with the opinion piece written by Amber and published at the end of 2018, a text in which he talks about his life with Johnny, assuring that he was a victim of domestic abuse. The former made Depp lose projects like pirates of the caribbean 6, for which he filed a lawsuit for defamation and asked for US$50 million in exchange for damage to his image. The case was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and only until 2022 have the trial sessions been launched.

mcgivernmember of security Johnny Deppspoke this Monday about an event that occurred on March 23, 2015, when the actor and his wife had an argument at his home in Los Angeles.

I felt it was time to get Mr. Depp out of the situation, so I stepped between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, telling him that we were leaving and that it was no longer up to him. At that moment, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and arm cross my right shoulder and I heard and saw a clenched fist touch Mr. Depp on the left side of his face. That was Miss Heard’s fist, Amber Heard’s fist.

Travis McGivern comments that the initial reaction of Johnny It was shock and they finally left the place. The actor was very angry about what had happened, he pointed to the red bruise that had already been made on the left side of his face and told him “this is your fault”; the bodyguard agreed. mcgivern He also mentioned that he never saw wounds or marks of violence on Amber Heard and that by then the relationship with Depp it had already become unstable and volatile; his discussions were full of insults and even his own Travis became white with the wrath of Amber on some occasions, looking at him with disdain when he made the decision to take Johnny.

Amber Heard fired her public relations team a few days ago because the international tabloids have practically turned against her, sharing news that harms her and laying the groundwork for what appears to be the disaster of her career as a Hollywood star. In recent weeks, the media has focused on negative aspects of the actress, from her clothing, her hairstyles, her gestures and even her body language; the subject of the feces left in the bed of Johnny Depp It has been a source of controversy, ridicule and even memes, leaving the 36-year-old interpreter in a very bad position before the court of public opinion. At this point, it doesn’t look like it’s going to last long in the DC Extended Universe; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, whose premiere is scheduled for March 17, 2023, could be her last intervention in the superhero saga.

