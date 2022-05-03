Johnny Depp’s bodyguard maintains he saw Amber Heard punch the actor

Nnew day of judgment and statements in favor of Johnny Depp either Amber Heard they keep happening. After several recordings Y testimonials that indicated the assumptions bad treatments of the actor to his ex-wife, now she is the one who faces the witnesses who state that she attacked Depp. Without going any further, on yesterday’s litigation, the interpreter’s bodyguard maintained that he saw how Heard punched her then-husband.

It was at the twelfth deposition session that Travis McGivern, escort of Johnny Depp, took the stand to reveal details of the controversial marriage. He defined the relationship as a roller coaster and assured that as time progressed, everything became “more volatile”. The biggest change, according to McGivern, came after a trip to Australia in March 2015 and that had Amber “vomiting insults” at Depp.

Incidents in the attic

Tensions grew and began to escalate, especially when Amber Heard came to throw a can of Red Bull against the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and spit on him. “Depp was angry and upset, especially after she tried to spit on him,” McGivern said. After that incident, and taking advantage of the fact that Heard left the house with her sister, Depp threw clothes and shoes from the top floor and threw him down the stairs.

Upon returning, Heard exploded and McGivern did not have time to separate the actor from his wife. In his testimony at trial, the escort maintained that he saw and heard “A clenched fist will hit Mr. Depp on the left side of his face.”. Trying to lead the interpreter out of the attic, Depp reproached him: “This is your fault.” A phrase with which, yes, the bodyguard agreed.

Finally, McGivern did not hesitate to question Depp’s alleged attacks on Amber Heard, since he confirmed in his testimony that he never saw any aggression from the actor towards his wifeNor did I observe any marks of violence on her.