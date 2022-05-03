Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the unusual proposal of a bar to know which side its customers are on

the scandalous trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard began to add followers at all levels. This was done, for example, by a coffee shop in California where a very creative way was devised to find out which side the customers who visit the premises are on, and incidentally, “take some advantage of the situation”.

It is about Dialogue Cafe, a family coffee shop on a corner in West Hollywood, where a kind of game started a few days ago with the people who visit the premises during the famous trial that is taking place in Virginia these days. To know which side the diners, managers and employees were on They placed two jars on the counter with the names of both actors and the question mark to know the position that each one has. At the bottom of the jar they had to place a tip and thus weigh their opinions.

From the cafe’s Instagram account, they share the partial and final results of the fun “bet” and reveal the difference between them. “We were told that the tip jars from Jonny vs. Amber have been shown since the beginning of the week. Johnny seems to come out on top in tips at the end of each day. TMZwhich echoed the news.

In social networks they have shared the results of the bet Instagram Dialog Cafe

Around noon yesterday, for example, from social networks, the employees showed the result of the daily consultation where a marked difference can be seen between what the bottle with Depp’s name managed to raise versus the one with the label with the from Heard. The thing is the jar of the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean he had the jar practically full of bills while that of the actress from Aquaman he had managed to raise much less.

Since the trial that arose after a defamation lawsuit by Depp against his ex-wife began in which he claims 50 million dollars for damage to his image, after an article published in Washington Post In 2018, fans of both actors began to take sides of the situation on social networks and have revealed, in one way or another, which side they are on. However, the counterclaim filed by the actress is also at stake in the litigation, since she, in response to the legal action taken by her ex-husband, made a counterclaim for $100 million.

The cafe that started a fun bet among customers to find out whose side they are on google street view

The accusations of verbal and physical violence were launched and denied by both parties throughout the litigation that is being carried out in the state of Virginia, United States, where the newspaper is published in which the actress published the article in which she narrated that had been a victim of domestic violence. However, throughout the trial, various pieces of evidence have come to light that increasingly compromise the actress for failing to comply with some guidelines, for example, the divorce agreement they made in 2017, when Heard publicly pledged to donate his entire payment of US$7 million to charities, but only part of that money would have been made.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in 2015 and divorced the following year in the midst of a tough legal battle of mutual accusations of abuse.

As the ACLU executive testified, Terence Dougherty, indicated that his organization received only $1.3 million from Heardincluding $500,000 from a fund tied to Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, with whom Heard was then in a relationship.