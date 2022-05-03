Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the trial LIVE today May 3

Acurrently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face each other in a trial for libel after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

On Monday, the revelations and details of what was happening inside their relationship continued, in which abuses, offenses and toxic behaviors prevailed between them:

One of the most shocking moments that took place in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was with the statement of the former driver Starling Jenkins III. Jenkins revealed in his testimony (goes video) why Amber Heard decided to defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed.

A discussion would have been the trigger so that the protagonist of Aquaman decided to leave her feces in that place. Something that surprised Depp when he found out about that event that he saw through a photograph, although he claimed that he did nothing.

In a new day in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, it was the turn for the testimony of Jack Whigham (talent manager).

In this session, he commented on what the publication of the actress’s article in the Washington Post in 2018 meant for Depp. “After the opinion piece, it was impossible to get her a studio film, which is what we had normally focused on,” Whigham commented during the litigation.

Patrons at Dialog Cafe Los Angeles are weighing their opinions in a very creative way.

The coffee shop’s order counter has two tip jars, each with a name printed on it, one with Johnny Depp’s and the other with Amber Heard’s.