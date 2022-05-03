Johnny Depp: the films for which he was nominated for an Oscar | Amber Heard | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actor Johnny Depp He continues to be one of the protagonists of the news around the world due to the trial he has with his ex-wife, also an actress Amber Heardso for a few moments we have all put aside his qualities in front of cameras to focus on legal problems.

MORE INFORMATION: Johnny Depp confesses in trial against Amber Heard that “he has never hit a woman in his life”

However, we cannot forget that everyone knows Depp for his films and various characters that have become an icon in American culture, so this time we are going to remember some of his most memorable and award-winning works, as we will mention the films for which he has been nominated for a Oscar award.

Johnny Depp demonstrates how he protected himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard (Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)

JOHNNY DEPP’S OSCAR NOMINATIONS

Yes ok Johnny Depp is one of the actors Hollywood best known throughout the world, he has never won an Academy statuette, but he has come close to doing so because he was nominated up to three times. Unfortunately for him, a colleague was chosen as the victor.

MORE INFORMATION: The most shocking and shocking phrases of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Johnny Depp, with his character of Jack Sparrow, which has become very famous around the globe, was nominated for the Best Actor category, but it was not enough because Sean Penn kept the statuette after his performance in “Rio mystical”.

Johnny Depp once assured that he will not play Captain Jack Sparrow again in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. (Photo: Disney)

“Discovering Neverland”

In this film that showed the world the creative process behind Peter PanDepp played Sir James Matthew Barrie. He was nominated for an Oscar, but was beaten out by Jamie Fox for Best Leading Role for his role in “Ray.”

Johnny Depp was nominated for the Oscar Awards for best actor for the second time thanks to the movie “Discovering Neverland” (Photo: FilmComedy)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

In 2008 he received his third and last nomination for an Oscar thanks to the feature film “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”. As in previous times, Depp He was left wanting to receive the statuette, which was finally awarded to Daniel Day-Lewis for “Bloody Oil.”

Johnny Depp was nominated for the third time with his character of Sweeney Todd, but did not win the award (Photo: DreamWorks)

WHAT IS THE TRIAL BETWEEN AMBER HEARD AND JOHNNY DEPP ABOUT?

the marriage of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It started with many illusions of both in 2015, but with time everything would have ended. She accused her then-husband of living through domestic violence hell just a year later.

In 2017 the divorce process would be completed, but in 2018 something happened that made the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor very angry. It turns out that Heard published a column in the Washington Postin which he spoke again about everything he suffered because of the physical, psychological and sexual assaults he has experienced.

Although he did not mention a specific name as the culprit, everyone understood that it was Johnny Depp, who assumed the same thing and denied the accusations, but not only that, because then he started a lawsuit for 50 million dollars for damages, caused by everything affirmed by his ex-wife.

Amber Heard He didn’t sit idly by and countersued for $100 million in defamation, so there’s a lot of bread to be had.