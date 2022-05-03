Johnny Depp Reveals He Gave Marilyn Manson Pills ‘To Make Him Stop Talking So Much’

The conflict between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Amber Heard has been occupying the justice system and the media for some time. The couple’s problems linked to violence and substance use became public and material for the yellow press that ended with Depp’s dismissal from the franchise. fantastic animals and with a good part of society canceling it.

As the trial between them continues, Heard’s lawyer asked Depp about his drug use with Marilyn Manson, with whom he has had a well-known friendly relationship. It should be remembered that the singer also has complaints of gender violence from various women. “We drank together and we also did cocaine together a couple of times,” replied the actor of The Headless Horseman before the increpation of the lawyer. Besides, He confessed that “once I gave Marilyn Manson a pill to stop him from talking so much”.

Johnny Depp.

To prove to the court that Depp used drugs regularly, Heard’s attorney produced as evidence a photo of a Keith Richards demo showing glasses of beer and what appears to be four lines of cocaine. A box with Depp’s initials could also be seen, which led the lawyer to assume that it could have cocaine inside. “Can’t Say it had cocaine in it… but it looks like it could fit some of it,” Depp replied wryly. Also, when asked if she used to drink whiskey in the mornings, Tim Burton’s fetish actor replied jokingly: “Isn’t every hour happy hour?”

In their confrontations with the law, both Depp and Manson have denied having used violence on their partners. Both have made public statements on social networks in which they allege that this is a management to bring down their careers, flatly denying the women’s testimonies.