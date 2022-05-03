Johnny Depp Lost Millionaire Salary Over Amber Heard’s Op-Ed

The actor stepped down from his role in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise in November 2020 after losing his much-publicized UK libel suit against British tabloid The Sun, which had described him as a “wife beater” in one of your items.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

The court confirmed that the outlet’s claims were “substantially true” and Heard testified to support them. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the verdict was rejected.

Concluding his testimony last week, Johnny Deppwho has stated on multiple occasions under oath that he never hit Amber Heard nor to any other woman, revealed that she lost “everything” as a result of the accusations of mistreatment made against her. The actor maintains that his “objective is to prove the truth” and clear his name in this new trial, which is being televised live through various media.

Here as Jack Sparrow, his character in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Depp made five movies Pirates of the Caribbean with Disney, most recently in 2017. The star, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the first installment, he wanted to give the character a “proper send-off” and intended to continue making films in the franchise “until it was time to stop”.

However, speaking of his falling out with Disney executives, Depp added that they continued to treat him as “guilty until proven innocent.” He also added that he would not work with Disney again even if they offered him $300 million.