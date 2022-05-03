Johnny Depp-Amber Heard. The actress is furious and makes a drastic decision

In the middle of the trial Johnny DeppAmber Heard She made a very drastic decision that surprised Hollywood: the actress fired her press team and hired a new agency because she is not satisfied with the way the media captures the story.

The dispute between the two actors took on a high media profile and the press follows every detail of the trial, which is broadcast on television. In fact, the exposure she has had during these weeks due to this conflict is so high that her image today is closely linked to what is said about her in the media and social networks.

For this reason, Amber Heard does not only care about what Justice says, but also how her profile is in that process. She was dissatisfied, then, with the work that her press team had carried out so far, she decided to fire them, she New York Post.

According to sources close to the famous, she is not only angry about the media headlines that cover the case, but also because she feels that her story is not being told properly. That is the reason why the agency Precision Strategies He lost his place and Heard was inclined to hire Shane Communications to be the team that takes charge of the communication in the remainder of the trial.

A known “enemy”

A curiosity is that this agency has already confronted the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in the past. At that time, the company Shane Communications worked for a firm that accused the movie star and asked him to consult a psychiatrist for his consumption habits, estimated at about two million dollars a month at the time.

In the fight with Depp, the first losing battle for Heard was precisely in the field of communication, when the conditions of the trial were determined. The actress wanted there to be no cameras, while Johnny Depp wanted the process to be broadcast.

Finally, the request of the actor’s legal team prevailed and the trial –which is broadcast on television– obtains a very high level of coverage by the media every day. Regardless, the actress has yet to testify and is expected to be called this week to take the stand.

rad